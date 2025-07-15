Houston-area man charged for allegedly threatening U.S. senator

The Brief A Spring, Texas man is accused of threatening a U.S. senator. The senator's office contacted U.S. Capitol Police last week. Andrew David Sikes was arrested by FBI Houston and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.



A 71-year-old Spring man has been charged for allegedly threatening a U.S. senator.

Officials say Andrew David Sikes was arrested by FBI Houston and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Spring man accused of threatening senator

The backstory:

According to charging documents, the staff of a U.S. senator notified the U.S. Capitol Police on July 8 about a threatening voicemail that was received.

According to charging documents, Sikes allegedly left a voicemail that said, "Hey, its Andy Sikes, Spring Texas [zip code redacted], f*** you running, you f***ing are killing Texans you’re killing people I’m gonna kill you, bye mother f***er, you’re not going to get past this next election d***."

What they're saying:

When FBI special agents made contact with Sikes he allegedly said he had been "nasty on the phone to a couple of my representatives."

Charging documents allege, "SIKES stated that he had been "rather infuriated... pretty much everything... pretty much the whole nine yards, tariffs, trade... just got worked up."

He allegedly admitted to calling his senator, U.S. congressmen and possibly some Texas representatives.

"SIKES went on to say that he ‘blamed them for not doing their job and helping take care of what happened down there,’ in reference to the children dying from the flooding in the Kerrville, Texas area," charging documents state.

He allegedly stated, "I don't think [I threatened them] with death or anything" and stated that he did not have intent to murder anyone or carry out his threats. He did admit to owning a 9 mm gun, court documents state.