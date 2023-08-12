Houston-area man arrested at parent's home for possessing child pornography

Due to an online tip, a Houston area man was arrested for possessing child pornography and later received another charge.

Joshua Cavazos, 24, was charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in Liberty County.

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, they received a top about videos being uploaded online with an app containing child pornography videos.

The videos were reported to Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) as the videos included two videos with children under the age of 18 performing sexual acts, officials said.

Investigator S. Mitchell with ICAC discovered the user of the account was Cavazos and the IP address led to his home in Liberty County and he has been living there since March 2023. However, he recently just moved back with his parents in Fort Bend County.

Joshua Cavazos (Courtesy of Liberty County Sheriff's Office)

Liberty County officials say investigators went to Cavazos’s parents' home and Mitchell spoke with him. Cavazos gave consent to have data taken from his phone and numerous videos and images of children engaged in sexual acts.

He was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography at his parent's home on Aug. 7 in Fort Bend County and taken back to the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 8.

When Cavazos arrived at Liberty County Jail, another warrant was filed on him for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

His total bond in total was set to 2,050,0000 for both charges.

According to Captain David Meyers, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Cavazos could face additional charges as this is still an ongoing investigation.