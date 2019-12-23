Houston area law enforcement officers band together to feed the hungry on Christmas

Local law enforcement spent Monday morning assembling boxes to be filled up with Christmas dinner.

David Garza with the Pasadena Police Department tells FOX 26 the idea started with a small conversation between friends.

“A friend and I started this about eight or nine years ago to help out families in need. We started finding sponsors and it went from 10 dinners to a thousand,” said Garza.

This is the first year that law enforcement has teamed up with South Houston Nissan to do Christmas dinner. In the past, the two have been delivering Thanksgiving dinner to Houston area families.

“It shows that we are not just out there making arrests. We are part of the community. We are the community," he said.

Four separate law enforcement agencies volunteered including the Pasadena Police Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Houston Police Department, and the University of Houston Police Department. Each agency will be given around 200 boxes to be handed out to families they know need it the most in their respected communities. Each box will have a ham, canned goods, and a box of mashed potatoes.

