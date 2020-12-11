Houston-area hospitals preparing for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrival

New video from inside Houston area hospitals shows freezers ready for COVID-19 vaccines.

Late Friday, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

Experts believe the first allotment of vaccines could be given to hospitals within days.

“We will work with Pfizer to get that shipped out,” said U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. “We could be seeing people getting vaccinated Monday, or Tuesday of next week.”

Healthcare workers treating Coronavirus patients will get the vaccine first. Soon to follow, first responders and those considered high-risk.

“6 million doses will be sent out immediately to cover nursing homes,” said Dr. Marc Siegel, a FOX News contributor. “That makes an enormous dent. Forty percent of deaths are in nursing homes.”

Pfizer’s vaccine is believed to be 95% effective and requires people to take two doses several weeks apart.

“After that first dose of these vaccines, you’re about 80 percent protected against COVID,” said Dr. Linda Yancey from Memorial Hermann Hospital. “Obviously, we want people to get that higher level of protection.”

FedEx and UPS are expected to help ship the Pfizer vaccine. It also requires storage of at least 94 degrees below zero.

Experts believe another COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna could be approved by the FDA next week. The Moderna vaccine is also believed to be roughly 95% effective.

“You do have to get the same brand twice,” said Yancey. “You can’t mix and match. If you get Pfizer the first time, you have to the second time. Same with Moderna.”

