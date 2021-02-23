Houston-area hospitalization rates fall below 15%, bars will remain closed for now

article

Houston-area COVID-19 related hospitalizations have dropped significantly and are currently below the threshold.

According to data from DSHS, the 7 consecutive day, below 15% hospitalization threshold for TSA-Q was met on Monday, Feb. 15.

The state-mandated threshold determines how restaurants and bars can operate amid the pandemic.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, there are just over 7,000 coronavirus patients at Texas hospitals.

During the first order, Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signed an order closing bars. That posture will continue moving forward.

Statement from Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo

"We’re far from life back to normal in Harris County. We’re still seeing hundreds of positive cases per day, a sky-high positivity rate, and high hospitalization percentages that cannot be the starting point for yet another wave. Every time there has been a reopening, that has been followed by a spike in hospitalizations. If we start the climb now, we’d be starting from the highest starting point ever, an unacceptable and dangerous proposition. With the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines we’re inching closer to the finish line of this pandemic - now is not the time to reverse the gains we’ve worked so hard to achieve."