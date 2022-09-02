Houston-area HBCUs showcased for the 37th Labor Day Classic

article

Labor Day weekend is packed with festivities, and there’s one that will draw thousands of HBCU families to the region.

The 37th Labor Day Classic is the official start of the Fall football season for Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern University.

In a recent press conference, TSU Head Coach Clarence McKinney and New PVU Head Coach Bubba McDowell talked about their excitement for the event.

"I think for me, this is like a little kid on Christmas Eve, getting ready to open presents," says McKinney.

The two coaches are also close friends, who have supported each other throughout their careers.

"Neither one of us are smack talkers," says McDowell. "When this game comes Saturday, things may change at that point."

It’s a Texas HBCU rivalry that’s 37 years in the making. In addition to the battle of the teams and the historic marching bands, pep rallies and tailgating events make for an exciting time for students, alumni, and their families. TSU and PVU will play for annual bragging rights and the coveted Durley-Nicks trophy named after two of their former iconic coaches.

The Labor Day Classic is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. at Panther Stadium. PVU has dominated the last six matchups since 2015. Texas Southern leads the series by 44 to 32.