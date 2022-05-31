Houston-area grandmother attacked, robbed at gunpoint

Houston police are looking for the man seen on surveillance video attacking and robbing a grandmother earlier this month.

The incident happened during the morning hours on Saturday, May 14.

On Tuesday, FOX 26 spoke with the grandmother who was attacked. She says she’s physically okay, but is mentally still recovering. Out of fear, the grandmother didn’t want to publicly share her name.

"This guy is still out there with a gun," said the 56-year-old woman. "I’m scared in my house. I’m scared to go to the front door [and] to go outside. I’m terrified."

Police believe the 56-year-old was followed home from a bank along the 7300 block of Bellaire. The grandmother had just withdrawn more than $3,000.

Moments after pulling up to her apartment along Bellerive Drive, the grandmother says an unknown man walked up wearing all black, a mask, and holding a gun.

"He got close to me and said give me all of that," said the woman. "I said no, and I started screaming help and ran. He showed me his gun and ran after me."

In a press conference Tuesday, Houston leaders announced a recent decline in crime within the city.

Earlier this year, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the One Safe Houston plan. The roughly $50 million initiative is designed to target and prevent crime. According to city leaders, the new approach is working.

"We’re not where we want to be, but we’re certainly trending in the right direction," said Turner.

So far this year, there have been 187 homicides in Houston. That number is now down, from 192 homicides through the same date last year.

"If you’re looking at the numbers [across the board], it’s working," said Turner. "It’s effective. It’s having an impact. We’re going to continue to be very intentional to drive that number down even more."

So far, authorities haven’t arrested the 56-year-old woman’s attacker. If you have any information, you’re urged to contact police.

"I hope he goes to jail," said the woman. "He should get a job, and he should go to jail."