Houston homicide numbers trending down, police chief says

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the city's homicide numbers are trending in the right direction.

According to a statement, Finner said, ‘today, we show a nearly 3% decrease in homicides compared to the same time one year ago.’

Finner added, 'I want to thank the men and women of HPD for their hard work and our citizens for working cooperatively with us to address violent crime. We will continue to work diligently each and every day to continue on this path of reduction in violent crime in our city.

The announcement comes three months after city leaders launched, ‘One Safe Houston,’ a $44 million initiative to combat the crime wave within the city.