Houston family ripped apart by COVID-19 after mother of 6 passes away

It's no secret that COVID-19 has destroyed several lives and taken loved ones away from the other as a result. For one Houston family, the coronavirus left one man without the love of his life and their children without their mother.

However, giving up is not an option for Rico Hernandez, who now has 6 children to raise. The new year started with Rico's wife Crystal showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 that just got worse.

"January 19th of 2009 yesterday made 13 years we had been together," said Hernandez. "[Wednesday] was very difficult to even get out of the bed and start the day."

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccines do not affect the chances of having a child, NIH says

On January 3rd Rico took his pregnant wife to the emergency room.

"I told her that I loved her I gave her a hug and a kiss she got out of the car and went into the sliding doors of the hospital," Rico said.

CONTINUOUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

That would be the last time he would see Crystal.

"They diagnosed her with pneumonia, and they said it was at a severe stage, and they needed to do an emergency C-section," Rico explained.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

He says Crystal knew baby Coda was fine but never got to hold him.

"She never woke up after that those were probably her last moments from what I know," Rico said.

Crystal died in the hospital just a few days ago.

"She did her mommy duties she did what any mother would do to make sure her baby boy was healthy and strong," Rico said. "Crystal nor myself are vaccinated - we talked at length about the vaccination due to our beliefs and the fact Crystal was pregnant we had many concerns."

CLOSER LOOK: Should you get the COVID-19 vaccine if you're pregnant?

Rico says his 10-year-old and the other older ones understand their mommy is gone. However, his 3-year-old son asks a heartbreaking question.

Advertisement

"He still asks when is mommy coming home from the doctor," Rico explained. "I try to explain to him mommy is an angel now she's watching over you."