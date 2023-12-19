A family from Baytown, Texas says they’re still not sure why police in Louisiana shot and killed their loved one exactly one month ago.

Family members identified the man shot and killed as 33-year-old Ismael Reyes. On Tuesday, they met exclusively with FOX 26.

"We want to know something," said Diana Reyes, Ismael’s sister. "It’s already been a month. We don’t know nothing."

Loved ones describe Ismael as a loving, funny father of two young children. His family says he had been working as an electrician.

"He was an electrician, probably one of the best," said Josue Reyes, Ismael’s brother. "He was perfect in my eyes."

According to Ismael’s family, he had been in Louisiana last month for work and was shot and killed on Nov. 19. They claim police never contacted them to tell them about their loved one’s death. Instead, they say they found out from another relative in Louisiana.

"We didn’t even get a call," said Diana. "They didn’t call his wife, his mom, they didn’t call."

"The police, usually when somebody is wrong, they go crazy with social media," said Josue. "They go crazy letting everyone know that person was wrong. So far, we haven’t heard one news story about my brother."

On Nov. 20, the day after the shooting, Louisiana State Police shared a press release about the shooting. However, no updates have been released publicly since then. Below is the press release shared by the Louisiana State Police:

On November 19, 2023, shortly after 11:00 p.m., the Sulphur Police Department (SPD) received a call regarding a weapon being discharged near a local business along Ruth Street (LA Hwy 1256) in Sulphur. The complainant provided additional details about a silver vehicle leaving the area and heading east on Henning Drive. The responding SPD officers noticed a vehicle matching the description parked in the driveway of a residence in the 600 block of Henning Drive.

Officers encountered the subjects standing around the vehicle at this location. During the course of the interaction, a subject was shot by one of the officers. The subject was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. No officers were harmed.

We encourage anyone with information, pictures, or videos related to this incident to come forward and share it with LSP Investigators. You may reach them by calling 337-527-9111.

Alternatively, citizens have the option to anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system. Visit www.la-safe.org and click on "suspicious activity" or call the Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensic Investigation Unit assisted with the processing of the scene. Updates will be provided in coordination with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office at the appropriate time.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson from Louisiana State Police told FOX 26 they’re still investigating and gathering information. They say additional information will be released when available.

"We just want to know what’s going on," said Josue. "What happened? What happened before, during, and after?"

