Houston-area doctor accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

The Brief Dwayne Dunbar, 36, has been charged with sexual assault of a child 14-17 years old. According to police, he is a pain medicine physician in the Houston area. He is accused of using apps to befriend underage girls and then attempting to start relationships with them.



A Houston-area doctor is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, according to court documents and police.

Doctor charged with sexual assault

Dwayne Dunbar (Photo: HCSO booking photo via Deer Park PD)

The Deer Park Police Department identified the suspect as 36-year-old Dwayne Dunbar, of Webster. He is charged with sexual assault of a child 14-17 years old.

He is out of jail on a $65,000 bond.

According to police, Dunbar is a pain medicine physician who has been practicing in the greater Houston area for eight years. Police say he was using online dating apps to find underage girls who he would befriend and attempt to start a relationship with.

Investigation leads to arrest

Dwayne Dunbar. Police say he was using this photo on multiple apps. (Photo: Deer Park PD)

The backstory:

At the end of February, Deer Park police received a report from a school resource officer about a sexual assault of a child.

When police met with the girl, court documents state that she provided them with the Snapchat profile for a man she said sexually assaulted her who she knew as "Dwayne".

According to court documents, the girl said he had messaged her on Instagram, and she thought he was 19 or 20 years old.

She told authorities that sometime between October and November 2024, he picked her up from outside her house and took her back to his apartment, where he gave her alcohol, according to court documents. That’s where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

According to court documents, Dunbar told police that he met with the girl in his apartment two or three times in 2024, but denied sexual intercourse.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Dunbar’s activities or who might be a victim is asked to call the Deer Park Police Department’s Lt. Brown at (281)930-2142 or crimetips@deerparktx.org.