The possible drowning of a toddler in Chambers County is under investigation.

Details are limited at this time, but officers responded to the 9700 block of Ellen Street in Baytown around 11 a.m. about a 2-year-old girl who fell into a pool.

SUGGESTED: Car crashed into home in southeast Houston, caught fire; 1 firefighter injured

CPR was performed on the girl and she was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Her injury status is unknown, officials say.

No further information is known at this time. We will continue to update this story as it develops.