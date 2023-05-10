Houston apartment fire causes $500,000 in damage, no injuries reported

article

No residents were injured following an evening apartment fire in Houston that left behind over $500,000 in estimated damage.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire sparked up in the 2100 block of Tanglewilde Street just before 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters said when they arrived on scene to find fire coming from a 2-story apartment building.

A second alarm was requested, and crews had to use a saw to cut a fence for access to put out the fire.

An attack was made on the fire and firefighters pulled ceiling to expose the attic and access the fire.

A primary search was completed and crews were able to extinguish the flames.

The American Red Cross was notified to assist residents affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental due to carelessly discarded smoking materials.