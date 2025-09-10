Suspect arrested in Louisiana for fatal Alief apartment shooting, Houston police say

The Brief The shooting happened in mid-July at an apartment complex on Brookglade Circle. Police say Quinnin Senegal has been charged for Kevin Moore's death. Senegal is said to be in custody in Louisiana.



A man in Louisiana is said to be in custody for a deadly July shooting in Houston's Alief area.

Houston crime: Arrest in Alief apartment shooting

What we know:

On Wednesday, Houston Police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Quinntin Michael Senegal. He has reportedly been charged with murder for the death of 45-year-old Kevin Moore.

The shooting happened on July 17 at an apartment complex on Brookglade Circle, near Bissonett Street and Dairy Ashford Road.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man in the common area with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Police have since identified the man as Moore.

In Wednesday's update, police say Senegal was identified as the suspect in this incident. He was reportedly arrested in Louisiana on Sept. 5, and he will be extradited to Harris County.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.