Southwest Houston: Man found shot at Alief apartment complex, dies in hospital, police say

The Brief A man was found shot at a complex on Brookglade Circle Thursday night. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots in the area before finding the victim. Anyone with information can call HPD Homicide (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A man died Thursday night after he was found shot at an Alief-area apartment complex, and police are calling on the public for any information.

Houston Alief shooting: Brookglade Circle

What we know:

At about 8:45 p.m. Thursday, police say they were called to a shooting at an apartment complex on Brookglade Circle, near Bissonett Street and Dairy Ashford Road.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man in the common area with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Witnesses allegedly said they heard multiple gunshots before finding the victim.

No arrests have been made at this time.

What we don't know:

The victim will not be named to the public until his loved ones have been notified. Police say he was 45 years old.

No suspect description is available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)