Expand / Collapse search

Houston airport TSA wait times today at IAH, Hobby amid partial government shutdown

By
Updated  March 26, 2026 1:19pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Tips for navigating shutdown-related airport travel issues

Tips for navigating shutdown-related airport travel issues

As the partial government shutdown stretches on, travelers are experiencing long wait times to get through TSA security checkpoints at some airports. Here are some tips if you have a flight booked.

The Brief

    • Airports across the country are experiencing longer TSA screening wait times amid a partial government shutdown.
    • Bush Airport in Houston closed some checkpoints on Thursday.
    • Check wait times before you go and allow plenty of time to get through security.

HOUSTON - Travelers going through Houston airports should be aware of how the partial government shutdown could impact their TSA security screening wait time.

Here’s how to check before you go.

Check Houston airport wait times

The line at Terminal E stretched outside at Bush Airport in Houston at 7:12 a.m. March 24.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Travelers at Bush Airport on Thursday will experience reduced screening lanes. Wait times on Thursday morning were over three hours.

To check which terminals are open, whether TSA Pre-Check and CLEAR are available and how long the wait is, click here. 

William P. Hobby Airport

Security checkpoint wait times at Hobby Airport were under 15 minutes on Thursday morning. Travelers are still advised to arrive early.

To check the latest wait times, click here. 

RELATED: Houston man launches 'line-sitting' service as TSA wait times soar during partial government shutdown

Why are airports experiencing longer wait times?

Airports across the country are experiencing longer TSA screening wait times amid a partial government shutdown.

Hundreds of thousands of Homeland Security workers, including from the TSA, U.S. Secret Service and Coast Guard, have worked without pay since Congress failed to renew DHS funding last month. That’s led many TSA agents to call in sick — or even quit their jobs — as financial strains pile up. The staffing shortages have forced some airports to close checkpoints at times, with wait times swinging dramatically for travelers.

Featured

Where DHS funding talks stand as Mullins is sworn in
article

Where DHS funding talks stand as Mullins is sworn in

As Markwayne Mullin is sworn in to lead Homeland Security Tuesday, a potential breakthrough bill that would fund the DHS is said to be in the works.

Funding for the department lapsed Feb. 14, as Democrats refused to fund ICE as well as Customs and Border Protection without changes to their operations in the wake of the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Democrats are continuing to demand major changes to federal immigration operations — including policy changes that would require ICE officers to get a warrant from a judge before forcefully entering homes, the removal of masks and clear identifying information on uniforms.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Airport System and the Associated Press.

HoustonTravel