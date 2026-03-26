The Brief Airports across the country are experiencing longer TSA screening wait times amid a partial government shutdown. Bush Airport in Houston closed some checkpoints on Thursday. Check wait times before you go and allow plenty of time to get through security.



Travelers going through Houston airports should be aware of how the partial government shutdown could impact their TSA security screening wait time.

Here’s how to check before you go.

Check Houston airport wait times

The line at Terminal E stretched outside at Bush Airport in Houston at 7:12 a.m. March 24.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Travelers at Bush Airport on Thursday will experience reduced screening lanes. Wait times on Thursday morning were over three hours.

To check which terminals are open, whether TSA Pre-Check and CLEAR are available and how long the wait is, click here.

William P. Hobby Airport

Security checkpoint wait times at Hobby Airport were under 15 minutes on Thursday morning. Travelers are still advised to arrive early.

To check the latest wait times, click here.

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Why are airports experiencing longer wait times?

Airports across the country are experiencing longer TSA screening wait times amid a partial government shutdown.

Hundreds of thousands of Homeland Security workers, including from the TSA, U.S. Secret Service and Coast Guard, have worked without pay since Congress failed to renew DHS funding last month. That’s led many TSA agents to call in sick — or even quit their jobs — as financial strains pile up. The staffing shortages have forced some airports to close checkpoints at times, with wait times swinging dramatically for travelers.

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Funding for the department lapsed Feb. 14, as Democrats refused to fund ICE as well as Customs and Border Protection without changes to their operations in the wake of the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Democrats are continuing to demand major changes to federal immigration operations — including policy changes that would require ICE officers to get a warrant from a judge before forcefully entering homes, the removal of masks and clear identifying information on uniforms.