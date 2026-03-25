Houston man launches 'line-sitting' service as TSA wait times soar during partial government shutdown

The Brief Local entrepreneur Steven Dial is charging $65 an hour to stand in TSA lines at IAH, providing a "professional placeholder" service for travelers facing four-hour waits. With only Terminals A and E open and TSA agents missing their third paycheck, federal staffing levels have plummeted as nearly 500 agents have resigned nationwide. TSA officials warn that due to training delays, staffing may not return to pre-shutdown levels until well after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



As the partial government shutdown drags into its 40th day, the lines at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) are stretching longer than some flights. But where most see a travel nightmare, one Houstonian sees a business opportunity.

Houston man starts ‘line-sitting’ service for airport travelers

What we know:

Steven Dial, the founder of Dial Signature Solutions, has officially added "TSA Placeholder" to his list of professional services. For $65 an hour, plus the $5-per-hour cost of parking, Dial will stand in the hours-long security lines, so travelers don't have to.

"I will wait in line for you at the airport. I'll wait for TSA," Dial said while standing in a line that snaked through Terminal A and down the stairs. "I’ve gotten a few calls and I actually have a booking for Friday morning."

The process is built on a "one-in, one-out" philosophy to avoid accusations of line-cutting. Dial arrives at the terminal hours before a client's flight, joins the back of the line, and sends a time-stamped photo to the traveler as proof of position.

"It’s a one-for-one exchange," Dial explained. "I get out of line, and that one person goes in. It doesn't change the number of people in line at all."

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What we don't know:

FOX 26 reached out to IAH airport officials to ask about the legality or policy regarding professional placeholders in security lines, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

‘Genius’

What they're saying:

For travelers like Michael Moretti, who was already an hour into his wait when he spotted Dial, the service is a tempting alternative to the current chaos.

"I think that’s brilliant. It just shows the creativity and resiliency that people have," Moretti said. "Maybe I should get his name and have a coffee or something and make better use of my time."

The demand for such services comes as federal staffing reaches a breaking point. With TSA agents missing their third consecutive paycheck, more than 400 workers have reportedly resigned. Currently, only Terminals A and E remain open for security checkpoints at Bush Airport, leading to wait times exceeding four hours during peak periods.

While many hope the shutdown ends soon, the impact on Houston’s travel infrastructure could be felt for years. In a recent House committee hearing, the acting head of the TSA testified that 480 agents have quit and new applications have plummeted.

The official warned that because it takes four to six months to fully train a new agent, staffing levels at airport gates likely won't return to pre-shutdown levels until "well after the 2026 FIFA World Cup."

With Houston set to be a major host city for the global event, the "Houston Hustle" displayed by Dial might be more than a temporary fix.

"I haven't gotten any negative feedback yet," Dial said of his new venture. "I’ve been told how amazing, how genius it is, and how people would love to use me."