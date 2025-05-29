Expand / Collapse search

Southwest Houston: Person of interest, possible suspect sought in deadly 2024 shooting

Published  May 29, 2025 3:15pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Person of interest sought in deadly 2024 Houston shooting

Police say 35-year-old Joshua Profit was shot and killed on West Airport Boulevard in December 2024. Police are seeking a person of interest seen on surveillance footage.

The Brief

    • 35-year-old Joshua Profit died after a Dec. 2024 shooting on West Airport Boulevard.
    • Police have shared surveillance footage of a person of interest and a possible suspect.
    • Anyone with information can call Houston police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).

HOUSTON - Houston police have released surveillance footage of a person of interest and a possible suspect as they investigate a deadly shooting that happened last year.

West Airport Boulevard shooting update

What we know:

On Wednesday, police shared surveillance video of a male they want to speak with about the shooting death of 35-year-old Joshua Profit. 

Officials say the person of interest is the male seen in a green hoodie.

They also posted a surveillance photo of the alleged shooter, the person with a dark-colored hoodie and a bandana over his face.

The shooting happened on Dec. 7, 2024, at the Airport Crossing apartments on West Airport Boulevard.

When police arrived, they said they found Profit in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators at the scene said the shooting happened during an argument between the shooter and the victim.

Resident witnesses shooting at Houston apartment complex

*NOTE: This video was uploaded in Dec. 2024.* Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday night at the Airport Crossing apartments on West Airport Blvd. A resident describes what he saw.

What we don't know:

Other than the victim, no one connected to this shooting has been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information can call one of the following agencies:

  • HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
  • Cirme Stoppers:: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

