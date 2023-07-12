Houston 713 Day: Astros drop limited-edition New Era snapback hat collaboration

The Houston Astros have dropped a new limited-edition New Era snapback hat collaboration in honor of 713 Day.

According to a release, the Astros collaborated with Mattress Mack to offer a very limited-edition New Era Snapback cap in a signature money case box.

The dollar sign New Era cap, featuring an Astros logo on the side, will be sold in a special case for $281 and be limited to 281 units available.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Source: Houston Astros

Each cap will come with a gift with purchase pin that is a nod to Mattress Mack "standing by his boys" during the 2022 postseason run that earned the Houston Astros their second World Series title. Fans are limited to purchase one Mattress Mack 713 box per customer.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The Astros Team Store will also be launching four Houston sports themed "Concept Caps" from New Era. Each cap, available in both fitted and snapback, features the original concept "A" that was never used on field for the Houston Astros, but has become a cult classic. The color ways are nods to color schemes of Houston sports teams of the past.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Source: Houston Astros

Fans can only purchase the limited-edition hats at the Astros Center Field Team Store, located off Crawford Street and Congress Street, beginning on Thursday, July 13 (713 Day) at 7:13 a.m. CT. The store will be open until 7:13 p.m. CT.