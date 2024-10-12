The Hoston Fire Museum reopens after renovations
HOUSTON, Texas - The Houston Fire Museum will re-open after nearly two years of renovation and preservation efforts.
The museum is located in the historic Fire Station No. 7 in Midtown. Built in 1899, this station was the first station for the paid fire department in Houston.
The station stayed in use until 1969 when a new Station No. 7 was opened, but a couple of decades later, the "Old No. 7" fire station became the home of the Houston Fire Museum.
Since 2022, the building has undergone millions of dollars of renovation and preservation efforts.
The museum is hosting its grand reopening on Saturday, October 12th, 2024.