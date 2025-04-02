REAL ID deadline: How to get one in Texas, requirement for flying

The Brief REAL ID will be required by May 7, 2025, in order to fly within the United States and access federal facilities. In Texas, your driver's license or ID is REAL ID-compliant if it has a gold star in the top right corner. To apply for a REAL ID Texas driver's license or ID, you can go in person to a Texas Department of Public Safety office or renew online if you're eligible.



You will soon be required to have a REAL ID in order to fly within the United States and access federal facilities.

The REAL ID deadline was extended to May 7, 2025. After that date, anyone 18 and older planning to fly domestically or visit certain Federal facilities will need a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification.

What is the REAL ID Act?

The backstory:

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005.

The law was enacted following the September 11 attacks. The act allowed the federal government to set the standards needed for sources of identification to be issued. Prior to the Act, states would set their own standards for issuing the cards, what documents were needed to obtain one, and the information set on the card.

Is my driver's license or ID card REAL ID-compliant?

Your current Texas driver's license or ID is REAL ID-compliant if it has a gold star in the top right corner. If it doesn’t have a gold star, you’ll get the star on your next renewal or request a replacement card.

Texas began issuing REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses and ID cards on Oct. 10, 2016.

What if my driver's license or ID card are not REAL ID-compliant?

If you are planning to travel domestically, those who do not present a REAL ID-compliant license or an acceptable alternative beginning May 7, 2025 will not be permitted through the security checkpoint unless you have another acceptable alternative such as a passport, not both.

If you are traveling internationally, you will still need your passport.

Here is a list of other acceptable forms of identification.

How do I apply for a REAL ID in Texas?

What you can do:

To apply for a REAL ID Texas drivers license or ID, you can go in person at a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) office. You may also be eligible to renew your license or ID online.

You can still use your current, unexpired Texas driver license or ID to drive and for non-federal ID purposes. When it’s time to renew your driver's license or ID, you’ll get one that is REAL ID-compliant.

At a minimum, you must provide documents showing full legal name, date of birth, social security number, two proofs of address, and lawful status.

States may have their own additional requirements. In Texas, the following documents are also required:

An original or certified copy of a Birth Certificate or an unexpired U.S. Passport Book or Card

Social Security Card

Current Texas Vehicle Registration or Title

Current Car Insurance Policy or Car Insurance Statement

If your name changed, legal documents showing proof of name change from your birth name

Documents must be originals or certified. Laminated documents and photocopies may not be accepted.