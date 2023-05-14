Honey County's Dani Rose serenades Southwest mother-daughter pilot duo for Mother's Day

It was a Mother's Day surprise for a mother-daughter pilot duo and customers on a recent Southwest flight.

The airline hosted Honey County's Dani Rose on a flight from Nashville to New York. Rose sang to Captain Holly Petitt and First Officer Keely Petitt with the Honey County's viral hit "Got It From My Mama,"

Rose met the pilots at the gate before boarding the flight and taught customers and Southwest employees the TikTok dance to "Got It From My Mama."

"When I saw that Southwest used 'Got It From My Mama' to celebrate their first-ever mother/daughter Pilot duo, I immediately got teary-eyed," Rose said in a news release. "I love the way Southwest celebrates, and it was an amazing moment.

Rose's performance was apart of the airlines "Live at 35" in-flight concert series at 35,000 feet in the air.

According to Southwest, Holly started dreaming of being a pilot after riding in the jumpseat as a flight attendant for another carrier. She took flying lessons while she and her husband supported their three children.

Keely grew up and took after her mother. At 14 years old, she wanted to follow her mother's footsteps and also become a pilot. She earned her pilot's license and interned with Southwest Airlines in fall 2017 to pursue a career in aviation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Honey County performs inflight for Southwest Airlines Live at 35 (Southwest Airlines )

"Southwest was always the end goal for me," Keely said in a news release. "There was really never any other option."

Keely came back to the airline as a pilot and was paired with her mother on Flight #3658 on last July.

"It's been a dream come true," Holly added. "First, I found this career and fell in love with it, and then that one of my kids fell into this and in love with this career too. It's surreal."

"Not only are Holly and Keely making Southwest history, but also they're breaking barriers and empowering women of all ages to pursue their dreams in aviation, and pun intended, reach for the skies," the company said in a statement.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.