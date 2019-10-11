Homeowners in Montgomery County can begin applying for 2016 and Hurricane Harvey buyouts

article

The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says homeowners seeking buyouts after flooding in 2016 and Hurricane Harvey can begin applying now.

You can download the application online at www.mctx.org/recover or visit the Application Center in Patton Village.

The center is located at Patton Village Community Building, 16940 Main St. Patton Village, TX 77372. It will be open October 17 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and October 18 and October 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Completed applications can be emailed to mocorecovery@gmail.com , faxed to 936-523-3910 at the attention of the Recovery Manager, delivered or mailed to 9472 Airport Road Conroe, TX 77303.

Applications will be accepted through the end of January.