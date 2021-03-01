Homeowners association suddenly removes several basketball hoops from Montgomery Co. neighborhood

Several people in a Montgomery County neighborhood have voiced their displeasure after basketball hoops were taken away.

On Monday, a viewer reached out to FOX 26 after several basketball hoops were removed from their Woodforest neighborhood by a trailer.

"Half a dozen [hoops] were snatched up today in probably a period of an hour," said Andy Anderson.

Home surveillance video shows a truck driving through the neighborhood. You can see several people lifting and putting one hoop in the back of a trailer. A photo provided by a neighbor shows several hoops getting pulled away.

"Especially in this COVID era, we want kids to be outside and not in front of a screen all day," said Anderson. "This basketball goal has been out there for as long as I’ve lived here. For all of a sudden for it to be a problem, after 5 years, I don’t understand."

FOX 26 reached out to the company seen in the video taking away basketball hoops. According to the person on the phone, it was a decision made by the neighborhood homeowner’s association (HOA). No details were provided, other than that the hoops were "in common areas".

We repeatedly called and emailed members of the neighborhood’s HOA on Monday, but so far haven’t heard back.

"It’s not unusual for us to get emails about signs in the yard, or grass not being up kept," said Anderson.

Anderson says the HOA did sent a warning out about the hoops, but many homeowners didn’t believe they would be taken away. Anderson believes residents will be forced to pay for the pick-up costs.

"For them to come through and actually take people’s property in the neighborhood, that’s a new low," said Anderson. "There’s so much stuff they could police with this neighborhood, but to pick the basketball goal that the kids play with, probably not the greatest choice."