Police are searching for other possible suspects after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez deputies responded to a home invasion in progress in the 5400 block of Melody Lane around 7:00 p.m. Possible suspects were still there when the deputies arrived.

Major Susan Cotter with HCSO says when they arrived two suspects were exiting the house and pointing their weapons at the deputies. Reports say shots were fired, and one suspect was wounded. No deputies were said to be injured.

According to the resident of the home, she was followed home by four suspects. They were all wearing dark clothing with black masks and hoodies, so officials can't provide a good description of those who got away.

The victim says the suspects rushed her while she was in the garage getting out of the car. There were four others in the home at the time. The suspects assaulted the woman, the husband, and another male when they rushed into the house, Cotter says. There was another female in the house that heard the assault from somewhere else in the home and called the police.

Officials say two suspects had left the house before deputies arrived. They are unsure if the two ran away or if there was a getaway car.

According to Cotter, the home appears to have been targeted. While inside, the suspects forced them to open the safe inside the home. The two suspects who got away were said to have fled with the woman's purse.

The victims did sustain injuries, but they were not life-threatening.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the injured suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition and a second suspect was arrested.

In the situation you feel you're being followed, Cotter suggests, "Just always be aware of your surroundings, if you suspect you're being followed try to go to an area that's well lit, a business, a police station, fire station. Something where there's a lot of people around,"

Officials say an active search is underway for other possible suspects. This information is preliminary. We will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.