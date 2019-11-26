Holiday returns: know before you go

With Black Friday sales about to begin, chances are good that some of those thoughtful purchaces will have to be returned.

It can be an aggravating experience. A recent industry survey found more than half of consumers are not satisfied with the process. To help smooth the way, it can be important to keep in mind that 'where' you buy can be just as important as 'what' you get.

Stores are not required, by law, to take returns. They do, however, have to post their return policies for consumers to consider.

The policies can be pretty specific.

"Sometimes there are certain restrictions on returns," says the Better Business Bureau's Leah Napoliello, "So, certain time-frames; maybe you have to have the packaging the item came in. You really need to understand the return policy before you buy a particular product."

Another return policy that could end up costing you money, especially with some electronics, is a 'restocking fee' that some retailers charge to put an item back on the shelf.

They are important things to remember because the return line is sure to be busy. A survey by Oracle Retail finds 77 percent of consumers expect to return a portion of their presents. 20% say at least half their holiday haul will go back.