Ex-boyfriend shot, killed after assaulting ex-girlfriend; alleged shooter in custody

Houston investigators are trying to determine if charges will be filed against a man who shot and killed a woman's ex after he brutally assaulted her, police say.

The shooter in the incident has not been identified.

Deadly shooting in northeast Houston

What we don't know:

Lieutenant J.P. Horelica reports police and the fire department arrived in the 6900 block of Hoffman after receiving a call about a shooting that just occurred in the area.

Police learned a woman and her ex-boyfriend had got into an altercation earlier, and he returned to the residence to pick up his belongings. The woman asked another male friend of hers to be at the home with her because she was scared.

Tensions escalated in the residence and the ex-boyfriend began beating the woman, according to Lt. Horelica. The assault began inside the home and moved outside.

Lt. Horelica says the other man tried to intervene, but the suspect began assaulting him too. AT some point, the other male was able to get up and walk back to his truck. While the man walked off, the ex-boyfriend continued to assault the woman.

The other male came back with a firearm and demanded the ex-boyfriend stop. When he didn't, the man shot the ex-boyfriend multiple times.

Police report ex-boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Horelica says the male friend left the scene in his truck but was found shortly after by police officers. He was taken into custody.

Two kids were upstairs in the home sleeping at the time and did not wake up.

Houston police have doorbell video of the incident. Lt. Horelica says the assault was "brutal."

Lt. Horelica says it is not determined if the male friend will face charges in the shooting.