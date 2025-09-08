Tomball police seeking information regarding 'groping' case near apartment complex

The Brief The Tomball Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect following a groping incident that took place last month. According to officials, the incident occurred on Monday, August 18 at 10:15 p.m. in the area of Rudel Drive and Tomball Parkway near the Marymont Apartment Complex. Officials stated a woman reported an unknown male suspect approached her from behind while she was in the parking lot, then pushed her, groped her, and fled on foot.



The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his late 20s to 30s, approximately 5'10" tall, wearing a dark-in-color long-sleeved shirt and dark work pants.

Sketch of the suspect (Source: Tomball Police Department)

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, or have experienced a similar incident in the area by the suspect matching the above description and not yet reported it, please contact Detective M. Maglitto of the Tomball Police Department at (281) 290-1370 or by e-mail at mmaglitto@tomballtx.gov.