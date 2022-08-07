Hitchcock PD officer shoots suspect after getting hit by car during chase

article

A Hitchcock PD officer was hospitalized overnight Sunday after getting hit by a suspect's vehicle during a chase.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. with a chase between the Hitchcock PD and a white Dodge Challenger on Hwy 6 near FM 2004. The unidentified male driver was heading north on Gulf Freeway, officials said, and eventually stopped on I-45 and Monroe, but fled from officers again.

The driver did the same thing again after getting to N Shepherd and I-10, where investigators tried taking him into custody. That's when police said the driver hit an officer with his car. That officer pulled out his gun and shot the driver, hitting him at least one time.

Emergency crews rushed both the officer and the driver to an area hospital but did not disclose each other's conditions.