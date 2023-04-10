Hitchcock ISD robotics team receives grant from NASA Alumni League

article

Some major excitement for the Hitchcock ISD robotics team courtesy of the NASA Alumni League-Johnson Space Center as they received a grant.

According to a release, the robotics team were awarded a grant for $2,000.

SUGGESTED: Capital One hosting Taylor Swift ticket giveaway in Houston

"We want to inspire STEM for the younger generation, so with the membership in the NASA Alumni League, we try to support this next generation and their schools who are working to create an atmosphere for STEM to continue," said Debbie Trainor, Chair of the Education Committee at NASA Alumni League - JSC Chapter.

Crosby Middle School Teachers Lacy Williams and Megan Stall shared their excitement for the grant.

"We could not be more excited for the doors this grant will open up for our students," said Stall. "The possibilities are endless."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Stall stated the funds will be sued to create a summer program for their robotics members, establish a new team for Hitchcock High School students and allow sixth graders to join the current team at Crosby Middle School.

The NASA Alumni League, consisting of approximately 600 former NASA civil servant employees at the Johnson Space Center, awarded the team one of many grants they give out through their Independent School Districts STEM Programs.

"While we don’t have the funds to completely kickstart a program, we know we can offer some sort of support to these schools who are already implementing STEM into their district," said Trainor. "It’s our way of doing whatever we can to help."