Hispanic Heritage Month highlights Katy business owner who took leap of faith the be his own boss

The Brief Hispanic Heritage Month highlights over five million Latin-owned businesses employing nearly three million workers, showcasing entrepreneurial challenges and successes. Jose Morillo, a former hospital CEO, now owns three Camp Bow Wow locations, having transitioned to entrepreneurship for independence despite initial fears. Despite COVID setbacks, Morillo's business is thriving, with guidance including a solid business plan and understanding finances as key to overcoming obstacles.



As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, government records show Latin business owners head more than five million firms and employ nearly three million workers. Like any entrepreneur, starting a business and finding success can be a challenge.

In a building near the Katy Freeway and Westgreen Road, the sound of barking dogs is deafening. While it may sound like mayhem, it's just playtime at Katy's Camp Bow Wow doggy daycare and boarding facility. There are three Camp Bow Wow locations in the city, all owned by Jose Morillo, who left a job as a hospital CEO, so that his career could go to the dogs in search of some independence. "It's one of the scariest moments of my life," he says, "Coming from a CEO position, I made a big leap to do things on my own."

Related: Hispanic Heritage Month events in Houston

Of all the challenges, Morillo says his heritage was not a roadblock. Instead, learning business, being busy all the time, taking care of pets, and managing a different type of workforce all offered a steep learning curve. For those considering their own path, he says a good credit history, collateral, and a solid business plan can help secure a loan from the Small Business Administration. He also advises having a clear idea of what it means to be in business for yourself, "Learn as much as you can about the finances of a business, prior to getting involved, so that you don't go into it having to learn it as you go. You really want to have a basis before you start."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Being prepared for adversity helps, as well. He was expanding, just as Covid hit, when people all but stopped boarding their pets. Still, the business has survived, and thrived, finally offering the independence and breather he longed for when he started, "It took a few years, but I've been able to accomplish that."

The SBA says, in 2022, Hispanic business owners represented more than 14% of all businesses, and the number continues to climb.