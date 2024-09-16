Expand / Collapse search

Hispanic Heritage Month events in Houston

By
Published  September 16, 2024 9:40pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Here is a list of some of the Hispanic Heritage Month events taking place in Houston. 

Pasadena Rodeo and Cook Off

September 7, 2024
Parade route
Begin: 2222 Spencer Highway; End: Pasadena Memorial Stadium, 290
Entertainment - 7601 Red Bluff Pasadena TX 77507

Farmer Market Hispanic Heritage Month

Date: September 15, 2024
Location: The Houston Farmers Market
Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

El Grito at Miller Outdoor

Date: September 15, 2024
Location: Miller Outdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30 p.m.

Mexico en el Corazon

Date: September 20, 2024
Location: Discovery Green, 
Time: 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Month With the Astros

Date: September 20 - September 22, 2024
Location: Minute Maid Park
Time: Varies

Alianza Y Confianza

Date: September 21, 2024
Location: Esplanade at Navigation, 2800 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003
Time: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Party on the Plaza: Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

Date: September 21, 2024
Location: Avenida Houston
Time: 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Festival Chicano

Date: October 3 - 5, 2024
Location: Miller Outdoor Theatre
Time: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. 

Go Tejano Fashion Show & Dance

Date: October 5, 2024
Location: NRG Center
Dinner at 7 p.m. 

Sip & Salsa

Date: October 11, 2024
Location: Downtown Aquarium Houston
Time: 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. 

Anahuac, A Paradise between Waters

Date: October 12, 2024
Location: Miller Outdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30 p.m.

Latina Entrepreneurship Conference 2024

Date: October 17, 2024
 

MECA Noche de Ofrenda

Date: October 18, 2024
Location: MECA, 1900 Kane St 
Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sazon Latin Food Festival in Houston - *Family Friendly*

Date: October 20, 2024
Location: Karbach Brewing Co.
Time: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Dia de los Muertos East End Houston

Date: November 1 & 2, 2024
Location: The Esplanade at Navigation, 2604 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003
 

Sam Houston Park Dia de los Muertos Fetival

Date: November 2, 2024
Location: Sam Houston Park Downtown
Time: 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. - Festival