Hispanic Heritage Month events in Houston
HOUSTON - Here is a list of some of the Hispanic Heritage Month events taking place in Houston.
Pasadena Rodeo and Cook Off
September 7, 2024
Parade route
Begin: 2222 Spencer Highway; End: Pasadena Memorial Stadium, 290
Entertainment - 7601 Red Bluff Pasadena TX 77507
Farmer Market Hispanic Heritage Month
Date: September 15, 2024
Location: The Houston Farmers Market
Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
El Grito at Miller Outdoor
Date: September 15, 2024
Location: Miller Outdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Mexico en el Corazon
Date: September 20, 2024
Location: Discovery Green,
Time: 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Hispanic Heritage Month With the Astros
Date: September 20 - September 22, 2024
Location: Minute Maid Park
Time: Varies
Alianza Y Confianza
Date: September 21, 2024
Location: Esplanade at Navigation, 2800 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003
Time: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Party on the Plaza: Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month
Date: September 21, 2024
Location: Avenida Houston
Time: 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Festival Chicano
Date: October 3 - 5, 2024
Location: Miller Outdoor Theatre
Time: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Go Tejano Fashion Show & Dance
Date: October 5, 2024
Location: NRG Center
Dinner at 7 p.m.
Sip & Salsa
Date: October 11, 2024
Location: Downtown Aquarium Houston
Time: 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Anahuac, A Paradise between Waters
Date: October 12, 2024
Location: Miller Outdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Latina Entrepreneurship Conference 2024
Date: October 17, 2024
MECA Noche de Ofrenda
Date: October 18, 2024
Location: MECA, 1900 Kane St
Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Sazon Latin Food Festival in Houston - *Family Friendly*
Date: October 20, 2024
Location: Karbach Brewing Co.
Time: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Dia de los Muertos East End Houston
Date: November 1 & 2, 2024
Location: The Esplanade at Navigation, 2604 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003
Sam Houston Park Dia de los Muertos Fetival
Date: November 2, 2024
Location: Sam Houston Park Downtown
Time: 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. - Festival