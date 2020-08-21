HISD school bus drivers concerned about returning to work during pandemic

Some HISD workers who are expected to return to work Monday say they have serious concerns about going back to work in the pandemic.

Although HISD has rolled out its Reopening Plan some workers still have questions and concerns. "How are we going to be shielded? Because we have to sit on the bus in the back with the children 2 to 3 feet apart. Those are my concerns, just safety,” says Aprell Johnson an HISD School Bus Attendant.

According to HISD's plan everyone will be screened before entering school buildings but bus drivers say they want kids to be picked up from a central stop where children have their temperature taken before boarding the bus, especially those drivers who say they are high risk. "I have high blood pressure. I have diabetes. I am very concerned,” says HISD Bus Driver Lizzie Revels.

Driver Alva Bacon says “I have high blood pressure and I've been battling breast cancer so I'm really concerned. Yes I am".

"Our employees should not have to decide between their lives and their livelihoods,” says Julie Washington a union representative with AFT.

The Houston Educational Support Personnel (HESP), the union representing workers such as bus drivers, custodians and food service employees, is asking HISD for a more detailed written safety plan which includes if workers will be compensated if they're sick beyond a 14 day quarantine period.

HISD isn't scheduled to resume face to face learning until October 2020 and some parents who are also HISD workers say that also poses a problem with childcare.

"(You're scheduled to go back to work Monday but you're not going back Monday?) I can't. I can't leave my son at home alone,” Johnson answers.

"I have no way of going back. I can't just abandon my children. I have a special needs son who has down syndrome,” explains Nutrition Service Worker LaTanya Paul. Both Johnson and Paul say they are afraid they may lose their job. "I'm prepared for the worse, yes. (What are you going to do?) That's a good question. The only thing I can do at this moment is pray,” says Paul who is a single mother to three children.

HISD wasn't able to get back with me with a response before broadcast time but the district recently told FOX 26 “more detailed information about procedures and training will be released in the coming weeks as logistics are finalized”.