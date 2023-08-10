Harris County court documents reveal details about a Houston Independent School District teacher who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Abdurahman Milani, 27, has a warrant out for Improper Relationship with a Student for intentionally sending sexually explicit material to two students at Marshall Middle School. A warrant was also issued for sexual assault of a child and indecency with child sexual contact.

In May, officials were made aware of Milani after the HISD Professional Standards Department provided eight screenshots of Instagram messages from Milani to a student requesting sexual acts for extra credit.

RELATED: More Houston-area teachers caught having improper relationships with students, parents react

One young girl, 14-years-old, shared that she and Milani shared sexually explicit photos of each other. She said she only sent the photos because Milani repeatedly asked her to and she began to be uncomfortable around him at school because he would tell her she "needed to do a trick for him."

The photos would range from Milani with no shirt on to his lower body showing his genitals either clothed or naked, documents say.

SUGGESTED: Former Houston ISD teacher accused of sexually abusing children set to appear in court

Another young girl, 14, confessed to the first girl that she and Milani performed sexual acts on campus such as oral sex and he would touch other parts of her body, court records state. In one instance the girl allegedly said, "I like him. I want to do bad stuff with him."

According to court documents, there were other times she was in Milani’s classroom and he would touch her. One day he tried touching her under her clothing but she told him "No", and he responded, "Come on."

Milani was a mathematics teacher at the middle school.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

HISD statement released this statement saying:

While we cannot comment on the charges filed or the ongoing investigation into this incident, we can affirm that the employee was placed on administrative leave and removed from our buildings immediately once an allegation was made.

This employee has not had contact with students in any HISD facility since that date.

We have sent an update to the school community, but the law prohibits us from commenting on the specific details of personnel matters.

Generally, HISD practice when an employee is charged with offenses of this nature is to recommend termination by the board at the next meeting of the board.