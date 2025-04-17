HISD eliminates wraparound services department, shifts to integrated support model

The Brief HISD is eliminating its Wraparound Services Department, shifting student support duties to existing campus staff like nurses and counselors. The district says services aren’t being cut, but streamlined under a centralized model, with plans to expand Sunrise Centers to eight locations. Critics argue the move could leave vulnerable students underserved, especially those who relied on immediate, on-campus help from wraparound specialists.



In a significant shift aimed at streamlining services and maximizing resources, the Houston Independent School District announced Thursday it is dissolving its Wraparound Services Department and eliminating the wraparound specialist model in favor of a more integrated student support system.

The move comes as HISD realigns its approach to student care amid tighter budgets and evolving district needs.

What Is a Wraparound Service?

According to HISD’s website, Wraparound Services was designed to deliver high-quality, comprehensive support and resources to students and families, enhancing student readiness for learning and preparing them for success through 2035 and beyond. Students who may need food, clothing, or counseling support were able to receive immediate assistance under these services.

Created to serve a district of more than 270 largely autonomous campuses, the wraparound model is no longer compatible with HISD’s current centralized and collaborative structure, district officials said. Leaders also cited inconsistent service delivery and a lack of demonstrated impact on student outcomes as reasons for the change.

"We are not cutting services — we are changing how those services are delivered," said Najah Callan, Deputy Chief of Family and Community Partnerships. "Our goal is a more effective, complete continuum of care for our most vulnerable students."

Transition Plan and Sunrise Centers Expansion

Under the new model, existing school personnel — including nurses, counselors, and office managers — will be responsible for identifying and addressing student needs. HISD’s 130 New Education System (NES) campuses, which serve many of the district’s most at-risk students, will maintain extended hours and robust support staffing.

HISD also plans to expand its network of Sunrise Centers, which act as "centralized hubs" for student and family services. The district currently operates several such centers and has received board approval to expand to eight locations for the upcoming school year.

The Student Assistance Form (SAF), which allows educators, parents, and community members to request support for students, will remain available.

Critics Voice Concerns Over Elimination

Some educators and union leaders say the decision could negatively impact students and families who rely on campus-based support.

"I knew when they started cutting out these wraparound services and opening these Sunrise Centers, it wouldn’t be the answer," said Jackie Anderson, president of the Houston Federation of Teachers. "Parents have told us the centers are closed during the day. When I was a teacher at HISD, our wraparound specialist on campus was a godsend. We had children who needed immediate service — food, clothes — and that specialist was there."

In 2021, then-Superintendent Millard House announced that every campus would be assigned a wraparound specialist, funded in part by federal COVID-19 relief dollars through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund. HISD leaders said that one-time funding has now expired.

Despite concerns, district officials say the new structure will deliver more consistent and efficient support by leveraging existing campus and district resources.

HISD stated in Thursday's memo they have a continued commitment to collaboration with community organizations. Interested partners are encouraged to contact John Meade, director of community partnerships, at partner@houstonisd.org.