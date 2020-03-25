HISD cancels food distribution as COVID-19 precautions heighten

article

Food distribution sites operated by the Houston Independent School District in partnership with the Houston Food Bank have been canceled for Thursday and Friday as COVID-19 precautions intensify.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The cancellation will remain in effect as the district reevaluates its process for safely delivering this service to students and families. Families in need of food can participate in the City of Houston’s curbside meal program at 47 community centers by visiting HoustonTX.gov.

Families can also visit HoustonFoodBank.org to see the 250 open partner sites located across greater Houston.

RELATED: 'The whole city laid off': US jobless claims climb sky high amid coronavirus crisis