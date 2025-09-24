HPD patrol vehicle hit by driver running red light in Mid West area

The Brief A Houston Police Department patrol vehicle was involved in a crash at the intersection of Hillcroft Avenue and Westheimer Road. The driver of a Ford Explorer ran a red light while traveling westbound on Westheimer. Sergeant Rose says the HPD officer was taken to the hospital out of precaution after complaining of a headache.



A Houston police officer was taken to the hospital after a civilian's vehicle crashed into their patrol vehicle in the Mid-West area near midnight on Tuesday.

Officer taken to hospital after crash

The backstory:

Houston Police Department Sergeant Rose says the incident happened at the intersection of Hillcroft Avenue and Westheimer Road.

The HPD patrol vehicle was driving northbound on Hillcroft and went through a green light. Police say there was a civilian driving a Ford Explorer who was traveling westbound on Westheimer and ran the red light.

Sgt. Rose says the Ford Explorer hit the back of the patrol behind, causing airbags to be deployed.

According to officials, the officer did complain of a headache and was taken to the hospital as a precaution by his supervisor.

The driver of the Ford Explorer and the passenger in his vehicle were not injured.

Police say the civilian admitted to running the red light. He did not show signs of intoxication and would be issued a citation.