Houston stabbing: Man stabs another man at METRO bus stop

A suspect is in custody following an argument that started on a Houston METRO bus on Tuesday evening.

Houston crime: Suspect stabs man following argument on Houston METRO bus

What we know:

According to officials, two people on the bus were arguing when they got off the bus at Sesame and Selinksy around 5 p.m.

Officials said the argument continued outside where one of the two men stabbed the other on the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The suspect involved is said to be in custody, officials said.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't provide the reasoning behind the argument.

The victim's name hasn't been released.