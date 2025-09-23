Expand / Collapse search

Houston stabbing: Man stabs another man at METRO bus stop

Published  September 23, 2025 8:17pm CDT
Houston
HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody following an argument that started on a Houston METRO bus on Tuesday evening. 

What we know:

According to officials, two people on the bus were arguing when they got off the bus at Sesame and Selinksy around 5 p.m.

Officials said the argument continued outside where one of the two men stabbed the other on the street. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. 

The suspect involved is said to be in custody, officials said. 

What we don't know:

Officials didn't provide the reasoning behind the argument. 

The victim's name hasn't been released. 

The Source: Houston Police Department and Houston METRO

