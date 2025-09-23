Houston stabbing: Man stabs another man at METRO bus stop
HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody following an argument that started on a Houston METRO bus on Tuesday evening.
Houston crime: Suspect stabs man following argument on Houston METRO bus
What we know:
According to officials, two people on the bus were arguing when they got off the bus at Sesame and Selinksy around 5 p.m.
Officials said the argument continued outside where one of the two men stabbed the other on the street.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The suspect involved is said to be in custody, officials said.
What we don't know:
Officials didn't provide the reasoning behind the argument.
The victim's name hasn't been released.
The Source: Houston Police Department and Houston METRO