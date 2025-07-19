Southwest Harris County: Suspect arrested for woman's stabbing death at Highway 6 gas station

The Brief David Paiz was arrested and charged with the death of Anna Sanchez. The incident happened in late June at a Super Stop station on Highway 6. Court records say the incident happened because Sanchez didn't want to talk to Paiz, and he threatened to kill her.



A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at a gas station last month.

Highway 6 Super Stop stabbing: Suspect arrested

What we know:

As of Thursday, July 17, Harris County authorities say they've arrested 52-year-old David Paiz.

Court records say Paiz is charged with murder for the death of 43-year-old Anna Sanchez.

Paiz is reportedly a Salvadorian national, and he is on an immigration hold. His bail in Harris County has been set for $250,000.

What we don't know:

Paiz's immigration status is unclear at this time.

The backstory:

The initial incident happened on June 26 inside a Super Stop gas station near Highway 6 and Beechnut Street.

Deputies were called to the scene at about 11 p.m.

Officials say a woman was sitting at a gaming machine inside the gas station and briefly spoke with a man who was also inside.

The man suddenly stabbed the woman multiple times before leaving on a bicycle.

The woman, now identified as Anna Sanchez, was flown to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Highway 6: Woman stabbed in chest, head inside gas station; suspect at large

According to court documents, a witness said David Paiz became upset because Sanchez didn't want to talk to him. Allegedly, he threatened to kill her several times throughout the night.

Documents say Paiz eventually stabbed Sanchez during a verbal disagreement.

Paiz reportedly claimed that he was not at the gas station at that time.