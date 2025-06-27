The Brief A woman was stabbed multiple times in the chest and head at a Super Stop gas station on Highway 6. Harris County deputies say a man attacked the woman then left the scene on a bicycle. The woman was pronounced dead at Memorial Hermann hospital after being taken via Life Flight.



Harris County deputies are searching for a man suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times inside a gas station in the southwest Houston-area.

Woman stabbed to death

What we know:

A woman was sitting at a gaming machine inside the Super Stop gas station at 821 Highway 6 and briefly spoke with a man who was also inside, HCSO Sergeant R. Johnson said. The man suddenly stabbed the woman multiple times in the chest and head before leaving on a bicycle.

Highway 6 stabbing (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

Authorities say the woman was taken to Memorial Hermann in Downtown Houston on Life Flight where she was later pronounced dead.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Homicide is investigating the stabbing. The suspect is still at large, Sgt. Johnson reports.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown what led to the stabbing or if the suspect knew the victim.