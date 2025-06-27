Highway 6: Woman stabbed in chest, head inside gas station; suspect at large
HOUSTON - Harris County deputies are searching for a man suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times inside a gas station in the southwest Houston-area.
Woman stabbed to death
What we know:
A woman was sitting at a gaming machine inside the Super Stop gas station at 821 Highway 6 and briefly spoke with a man who was also inside, HCSO Sergeant R. Johnson said. The man suddenly stabbed the woman multiple times in the chest and head before leaving on a bicycle.
Highway 6 stabbing (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)
Authorities say the woman was taken to Memorial Hermann in Downtown Houston on Life Flight where she was later pronounced dead.
Homicide is investigating the stabbing. The suspect is still at large, Sgt. Johnson reports.
Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unknown what led to the stabbing or if the suspect knew the victim.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant R. Johnson gave details at the scene.