Highway 288 crash: 1 dead after two vehicle crash, HOV traffic diverted

One person is dead after a car crash in southwest Houston on Highway 288 on Thursday night.

According to Houston Police Department Lieutenant Crowson, officers were called around 7:20 p.m. about an accident involving two vehicles on Highway 288 Northbound at Airport Boulevard after a pickup reportedly hit a maintenance truck.

Image 1 of 2

One person was confirmed to be dead by HPD. It is unknown if any other victims have been taken to the hospital.

At this time, North Bound 288 Tollway lanes at Airport are closed and HOV traffic is being diverted.

Houston police are investigating the scene. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.