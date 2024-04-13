Highway 249 crash: 1 dead after collision with semi-truck, says HCSO

Tragedy struck after one person died following a crash with a semi-truck northwest of Houston on Saturday.

Around 2:50 a.m., the driver of a blue Chrysler 200, later identified as Marcus Harper, was traveling westbound in an unspecified lane of the 11600 block of State Highway 249 when he veered out of his lane on a divided highway.

Omar Quintos Garcia was driving a 2000 Volvo truck tractor with a 2001 Great Dane trailer, going eastbound in the same block with a truck-mounted forklift.

Harper, going westbound in the eastbound lane, collided with the truck. The front left end of the Chrysler hit the left side of Garcia's trailer, causing the forklift's dislodgement from the truck.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Emergency responders from HCEC Medic 930 arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and being conducted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.