For those with a high school diploma or equivalent who are seeking jobs in Houston, Stacker used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in order to find the best-paying ones.

According to their study, jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022. Stacker researchers found that workers over the age of 25 with a high school diploma or equivalent earned about 25% more than those without one—$853 a week compared to $682.

Officials say diploma holders also face lower unemployment rates, at 4% in 2022, compared to 5.5% for those who never completed high school.

Jobs without available data for annual pay were excluded from the list:

First-line supervisors of police and detectives-$105,190 median annual wage Transportation, storage, and distribution managers -$102,980 median annual wage Chemical plant and system operators- $101,100 median annual wage Postmasters and mail superintendents-$90,080 median annual wage Power distributors and dispatchers-$85,300 median annual wage . Lodging managers-$83,630 median annual wage Elevator and escalator installers and repairers-$82,690 median annual wage Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers- $81,310 median annual wage Gas plant operators- $80,170 median annual wage Detectives and criminal investigators-$78,240 median annual wage Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants -$77,090 median annual wage First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers-$76,820 median annual wage Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators-$76,420 median annual wage Wellhead pumpers-$75,700 median annual wage Transportation inspectors-$75,330 median annual wage

If you want to see the other jobs listed, you can visit Stacker to view their entire list.

*This study was done in August 2023, so statistics and salaries might have changed since then.