Although Houston can be a great place to live, you do have to think about your safety when choosing a neighborhood.

Online apartment finder, PropertyClub used 2021 and 2022 crime statistics to list the 10 most dangerous neighborhoods in Houston.

According to the site, there has been an increase in violent crimes since 2020.

The #1 most dangerous neighborhood is Sunnyside. Coming in right behind Sunny, is MacGregor. They have also ranked as one of the most dangerous areas in the United States.

RELATED:3-year-old girl injured along with 6 people after 16-year-old leads police on highspeed chase near Kingwood

PropertyClub researchers said "The most dangerous neighborhood in Houston is Sunnyside due to its extremely high crime rate, which has only risen in recent years. The crime rate in Sunnyside is 92 per 1,000 people, meaning residents have a 1 in 11 chance of being the victim of a crime. Some of the most common violent crimes in the neighborhood are robbery, assaults, and to a lesser degree, murder".

Researchers also say MacGregor's public schools are considered one of the most poorly rated in the Houston school district.

Find out if your neighborhood made the list by checking out the 8 other neighborhoods that made the list:

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

1. Sunny Side-Most common for murder, robbery, assaults

2. MacGregor-One of the most dangerous areas in the United States.

3. Sharpstown- Firearm-related violent crime was 67% higher than the Houston rate.

4. Greenspoint- HPD has put a lot of effort into establishing law and order in the area, but it hasn't worked.

5. Far North-Violent crime is happening at 2,455 per 100,000 people.

6. Northeast-The violent crime rate, which is 197% higher than the national average.

7. Northwest- The area is more dangerous than 86% of other neighborhoods in Texas.

8. East End -The violent crime rate in this area is also 101% higher than the US national average

9. Sugarland- It's not a great place to raise your kids.

10.Pasadena-Crimes such as armed robbery, aggravated assault, rape, or murder are high in this neighborhood,



