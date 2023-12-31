3-year-old girl injured along with 6 people after 16-year-old leads police on highspeed chase near Kingwood

A high-speed chase involving a 16-year-old driver near Kingwood resulted in six people getting injured, including a 3-year-old, according to Plum Grove Police Department.

Police say, during a routine patrol, an officer noticed a Chevrolet pickup truck without a tail light. The officer tried to pull over the truck, but the driver began driving faster on FM 2090 through Splendora, then went north to East River, and drove south on I-69 at 110 mph.

The driver continued to go on and off the feeder roads along 1-69. According to the officer, the driver continued driving fast through FM 2090, Creekwood, Roman Forest, and FM 1485 intersections.

The Department of Safety and Montgomery County deputies joined the pursuit as the driver drove along FM 1314 onto Northpark where he was seen making a U-turn going eastbound.

The driver then soon drove onto I-69 and began to accelerate. Police say the driver led officers into the Kingwood area, and crashed into a Toyota Tundra. The crash caused the driver of the Tundra to lose control, which caused the driver to hit a Chevrolet Equinox, making it roll over.

According to officers, four people were inside the Equinox, including a 3-year-old girl. All were transported to Kingwood Hospital suffering minor injuries.

Two more people were found inside the Equinox and also taken to this hospital.

Police say the driver and a female passenger were not wearing their seat belts during the crash but were not injured. While investigating the crash, police learned the 16-year-old had two clips and a holster inside the truck.

Investigators believe the teenager threw a pistol out of the window at some point during the chase.

According to police, the 16-year-old will face several charges as a result of the crash and pursuit.