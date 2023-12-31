Houston crime: Airbnb stabbing unfolds during football watch party

An Airbnb party took an unexpected turn in south Houston when a neighbor turned assailant stabbed a partygoer, police say.

The stabbing happened at approximately 12:47 a.m. during a party where guests watched a football game at 4400 Greeley Street. During the party, the neighbor who had been invited to attend engaged in friendly banter with the guests.

A stabbing took place at an Airbnb party. Courtesy of Onscene

Authorities say the neighbor left the party and returned unexpectedly with a knife after the game. For reasons unknown, he attacked one of the party attendees, stabbing them in the shoulder. The injured individual went to their vehicle, grabbed a firearm, and attempted to shoot the suspect as he ran away from the scene. The suspect is described as a black man in his late twenties to early thirties, wearing all black.

Authorities do not consider him an immediate threat to the public.

Emergency services transported the victim to a local hospital, and their current condition is unknown.