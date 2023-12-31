The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in north Houston.

Police say a group of men walked through Columbia Greens Apartments at 800 West Green Road at approximately 8:45 p.m. An unknown suspect fired shots at the group. As the group ran from the gunshots and separated, one man was shot in the back.

The injured victim knocked on a nearby home's door for help.

When officers arrived, the victim was in a stable condition and was given first aid. The victim was transported to a local hospital.