River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:07 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Harris County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Harris County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 1:04 PM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Austin County, Fort Bend County, Waller County, Wharton County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 10:51 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Calhoun County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 10:49 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Waller County, Wharton County
Beach Hazard Statement
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:34 PM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:56 PM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:26 PM CST until TUE 2:30 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:15 PM CST until TUE 3:15 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:11 PM CST until TUE 2:15 PM CST, Austin County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Waller County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:53 PM CST until TUE 2:45 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Jackson County, Waller County, Wharton County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 2:30 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County

Houston-area high-water locations, street flooding spots

By
Published 
Updated 1:27PM
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Storms are moving through the Houston area on Tuesday, and a tornado watch is in effect for several Southeast Texas counties until 6 p.m.

With several inches of rain possible by early this afternoon, some street flooding will be possible. Plan for a long afternoon commute and check conditions before getting on the roadways.

Here's a list of high-water locations located on Houston-area roadways.

HARRIS COUNTY

- 17400 Grant Road/Kitzman Road 

- Grant Road and Telge Road

- Grant Road Just North of Spring Cypress

- Imhof Road from Hagar Road to Kermier Road

- West Road from SH99 to Katy Hockley Road

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

- FM 149 between Jackson Rd and Magnolia Fire Dept #188 

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely monitoring developments. They will continue to keep you up-to-date online, on-air, and on social media.

