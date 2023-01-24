Houston-area high-water locations, street flooding spots
HOUSTON - Storms are moving through the Houston area on Tuesday, and a tornado watch is in effect for several Southeast Texas counties until 6 p.m.
With several inches of rain possible by early this afternoon, some street flooding will be possible. Plan for a long afternoon commute and check conditions before getting on the roadways.
Here's a list of high-water locations located on Houston-area roadways.
HARRIS COUNTY
- 17400 Grant Road/Kitzman Road
- Grant Road and Telge Road
- Grant Road Just North of Spring Cypress
- Imhof Road from Hagar Road to Kermier Road
- West Road from SH99 to Katy Hockley Road
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
- FM 149 between Jackson Rd and Magnolia Fire Dept #188
