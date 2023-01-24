Storms are moving through the Houston area on Tuesday, and a tornado watch is in effect for several Southeast Texas counties until 6 p.m.

With several inches of rain possible by early this afternoon, some street flooding will be possible. Plan for a long afternoon commute and check conditions before getting on the roadways.

Here's a list of high-water locations located on Houston-area roadways.

HARRIS COUNTY

- 17400 Grant Road/Kitzman Road

- Grant Road and Telge Road

- Grant Road Just North of Spring Cypress

- Imhof Road from Hagar Road to Kermier Road

- West Road from SH99 to Katy Hockley Road

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

- FM 149 between Jackson Rd and Magnolia Fire Dept #188

