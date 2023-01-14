A man is behind bars Saturday after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Officials with the Houston Police Department's northwest patrol reportedly saw the unidentified man driving erratically and tried to pull him over. When he continued on, a brief chase ensued, with officers saying he was driving, so dangerously they had to pull back and let their helicopter follow instead.

The chase ended shortly after the driver parked at a home in the 2400 block of Manila in Spring Branch, where his girlfriend reportedly lives. However, officers surrounded the house and were able to call him out on the loudspeaker.

Further investigation found the vehicle was reported stolen out of Harris County a few days ago.

The driver was taken in handcuffs and is expecting to face serious charges.

As of this writing, no additional information has been shared, but an investigation remains underway.