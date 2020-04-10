Helping an influx of wildlife amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Because so many people are home and outdoors, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas is experiencing a tremendous increase in the number of wild animals brought in.

The Wildlife Center of Texas has already taken in 700 more wild animals so far this year than at this time last year. They are receiving up to 90 rescues a day, mostly orphaned baby animals.

Executive Director Sharon Schmalz believes the increase is partly due to the County Judge’s Stay Home Work Safe order.

“More people than usual are staying at home, enjoying their backyards and going on walks around the neighborhood, and as a result, more lives are being saved,” said Schmalz.

They are already working with less due to the COVID-19 shutdown and could really use donations to care for the extra load. Visit their website to find out how you can help: https://wildlifecenteroftexas.org/donate/.